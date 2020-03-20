Ampath offers drive-through testing for Covid-19

National pathology service Ampath Laboratories has launched drive-in swab collections for Covid-19 at fixed depots across SA, including at its branch in Pickering Street, Port Elizabeth.

The drive-through service, launched countrywide on Monday in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech on Sunday night, offers those who suspect they might have contracted the virus an easy option to be tested.

According to a sister at the Pickering Street premises, who asked not be to be named, the service is to assist the public in getting tested.

The sister said the drive-through option was best considering the high risk of infection when people were in close contact with each other.

Behind the Ampath Lab’s building, a makeshift testing station has been set up with two medical testing staff dressed in protective clothing from head to toe.