Ramaphosa asks religious leaders to help contain spread of coronavirus

Ramaphosa told religious leaders from various faiths that while the government respects the role of religion and prayer in the lives of millions of South Africans, the situation called for extreme measures.

The president said the government appreciates the announcements by the Methodist Church cancelling Good Friday and Easter Sunday services, by the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) that the Friday prayer has been cancelled, and by the Zion Christian Church that the annual Moria pilgrimage has been cancelled.

He said the government was encouraged by the ongoing discussion among representative bodies to encourage worshippers to limit congregation sizes and to use alternative venues to mosques.

“We are keenly aware of the important role congregational worship plays in giving solace, comfort and strength to the men, women and children of South Africa,” he said.

Ramaphosa said SA is faced with the stark reality that the virus is spread through human contact.

“In limiting the size of public gatherings to no more than 100 people, we want to ensure that there is containment, because we have seen elsewhere just how quickly the coronavirus can be transmitted from one person to another, with even the most limited contact,” he said.