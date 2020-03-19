Mob drowns gran they accused of witchcraft in Eastern Cape
The family of an Eastern Cape woman who was drowned in a drum by a mob over witchcraft allegations now fear for their lives.
At the weekend, a group of villagers arrived at the home of Nosayinethi Manundu, 83, and accused her of witchcraft and responsibility for the death of her relative at Majuba village in Sterkspruit.
They grabbed her, beat her up, burnt and forced her into a water-filled 150-litre drum filled.
The man Manundu was accused of his murder, 23-year-old Samkelo Manundu, died in Franschoek, Western Cape, where he was stabbed to death.
A 38-year-old relative, who wanted to remain anonymous because she feared for her life, said her grandmother died like a dog.
"After the incident, we no longer trust anyone as we have been getting threatening calls. I am struggling to sleep at night as I can still hear my grandmother screaming and begging for her life.
"Those screams fell on deaf ears because to them (attackers) she was a witch who was responsible for every death in the family," she said.
She said Manundu's relative began ranting about Samkelo being kept as a zombie during a drinking spree after Samkelo's funeral on Saturday.
"It is alleged she started ranting that Samkelo was a zombie who was kept at my grandmother's place at night.
"This angered the community and they assaulted her before heading to gogo's place where they set her rondavel alight."
In a video posted on social media, the half-naked Manundu is seen being dragged towards her burning rondavel by a group of men.
She pleads: "Ndixoleleni bantwana bam. (Please forgive me, my children.)"
Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said four suspects were arrested for arson and murder.