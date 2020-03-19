Mob drowns gran they accused of witchcraft in Eastern Cape

The family of an Eastern Cape woman who was drowned in a drum by a mob over witchcraft allegations now fear for their lives.

At the weekend, a group of villagers arrived at the home of Nosayinethi Manundu, 83, and accused her of witchcraft and responsibility for the death of her relative at Majuba village in Sterkspruit.

They grabbed her, beat her up, burnt and forced her into a water-filled 150-litre drum filled.

The man Manundu was accused of his murder, 23-year-old Samkelo Manundu, died in Franschoek, Western Cape, where he was stabbed to death.

A 38-year-old relative, who wanted to remain anonymous because she feared for her life, said her grandmother died like a dog.

"After the incident, we no longer trust anyone as we have been getting threatening calls. I am struggling to sleep at night as I can still hear my grandmother screaming and begging for her life.