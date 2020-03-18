Stereotypes about virus bad for business

“All the news and information shared on social media platforms are causing panic but we need to stay human.”

Those were the words of a Chinese takeaway owner on Tuesday, who said his business had taken a serious punch after the news of SA’s first case of Covid-19 broke two weeks ago.

The 50-year-old, who did not want to be named, said from pulling in at least 150 orders a day, he was lucky to get 30 now.

“I understand people are nervous because the virus is from China, but is it fair to be stereotyped because I am Chinese?"

The takeaway owner said his Chinese food store had been open for 17 years and that he had lived in SA since 1991.

“This is home for me and this is my livelihood.

“The economy is already down because of load-shedding but my customers know that I use a gas stove — so the business didn’t go down that much.

“But [now] I’m very nervous about the future of my business.

“In Cape Town and Joburg, most of the Chinese restaurants I know have closed down — even China City,” the 50-year-old said.

Though he said he would give his shop two months before deciding whether to shut down, other store owners from China Town in the Kings Court Centre in Buffelsfontein Road said it was business as usual — just with added precautionary measures.

Store manager at the New Feeling clothing store in China Town, Raeesa Begg, said the store had not lost much business in the past two weeks.

“We are a wholesaling business and we supply smaller shop owners, so we haven’t lost any business in that aspect.

“However, the retail side in terms of walk-in customers, business is a bit slow.

“People have this perception that coronavirus is Chinese, which is totally wrong.

“For those concerned customers, we have gloves and hand sanitisers readily available.

“Our staff have also been informed of the health measures that have been informed by the department of health, and we are all wearing gloves and using hand sanitisers in between,” she said.

On the other end of China Town, CYA global store manager Johnny Zhang said people needed to be more realistic.