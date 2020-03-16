SAA shambles forces foreign hunters to ‘aim elsewhere’
Foreign hunters who prop up the Eastern Cape’s lucrative wildlife ranch industry are deserting SA because SAA’s implosion has prevented them from flying with their rifles to bush lodges.
Key stakeholders in the country’s R1.5bn-a-year wildlife sector said they were scrambling to make alternative plans for clients caught off guard by SAA’s cancellation in January of all domestic flights to the Eastern Cape and Durban...
