Meet your street vendor: Clifton Ruiters

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? 25 Years.

What time do you get to work? 5.45am.

Do you have regular customers? Yes.

How did you get to sell newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? My customers make my day.

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My customers are the most important to me. I am very thankful to have such awesome customers.

What are your hobbies? Listening to music.

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes.

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes.

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? Sport section.

Do they attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, I am always happy.

Who is your favourite sports team? Kaizer Chiefs.

What is your favourite food? Slap chips.

Any other comments: I always check people’s cars around me and let them know if there is something wrong with their cars.