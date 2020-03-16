Man shot dead while leaving Missionvale tavern

A Port Elizabeth man was killed and another wounded while leaving a tavern in Missionvale in the early hours on Sunday.

According to police, the two men worked as door attendants at the tavern and were leaving at about 2.40am when they were ambushed.

The identity of man who died is still unknown.

He died shortly after arriving at Dora Nginza Hospital whereas the wounded man is still in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the men, believed to be in their thirties, were leaving the tavern when two gunmen approached them and started shooting.

“After the shooting the suspects fled in a silver bakkie,” she said.

“At this stage the motive for the shooting is unknown and nothing was stolen.”

Both men had been shot in the head, Janse van Rensburg said.

By midday on Sunday detectives were still trying to track down the survivor’s next of kin.

Janse van Rensburg said detectives from Algoa Park were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.