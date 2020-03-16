29 firearms stolen from Jansenville gun shop

Twenty-nine assorted firearms, mostly handguns, were stolen from a gun shop in Jansenville at the weekend.

The burglary happened at a general dealer store which also has a small gun shop inside.

Detectives spent almost the entire Saturday on the scene gathering evidence.

According to officials, the manager arrived at the premises on Saturday morning and noticed that the store had been burgled and the walk-in gun safe left open.

The suspects gained entry to the store through the ceiling.

“A grinder appeared to have been used to open the walk-in safe as well as another safe which contained cash,” an official said.

An estimated R200,000 was also stolen from the safe as well as clothing that was for sale.

Officials said the suspects had removed the CCTV camera system hard-drive.

The case has now been taken over by the Hawks.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci confirmed a case of burglary and theft was under investigation.