Justice finally for woman after botched operation

Felicia Meyers has finally won her appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal, a decade after an operation to remove her gall bladder led to her common bile duct being injured and bile leaking into her stomach.

Meyers had laparoscopic cholecystectomy surgery done on March 2 2010 at the Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth by Dr Richard Vogel.

Her case against health MEC Sindiswa Griselda Gomba was heard at the Port Elizabeth High Court — Meyers sued the department as Vogel was their employee.

She also claimed each of the small injuries were two millimetres in diameter and had occurred in her first operation, adding that they were caused by the negligence of Dr Vogel or members of his team in one of four ways.

She needed a second operation to fix the damage.

Among the four ways she claimed the doctor had failed to convert the procedure from a laparoscopic cholecystectomy to an open cholecystectomy, is that he had failed to perform the procedure with the care, diligence and skill required of a reasonable surgeon.

Initially the Port Elizabeth High Court dismissed the action with costs to be paid by Meyers.

They were however granted a special leave to appeal. Her legal representative Lineen Swarts, from Swarts attorney, instructed advocate Dean Niekerk to appeal against the finding in the high court in Makhanda where it was also dismissed.

Niekerk then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein where after 10 years, the claims of negligence were ruled in Meyers’ favour.

In the closing arguments Niekerk said: “In my view, at the close of Meyers’ case, after both she and Dr [BH] Pienaar had testified, there was sufficient evidence which gave rise to an inference of negligence on the part of Dr Vogel.”

SCA judge Visvanathan Ponnan ruled that the appeal was upheld with costs to be paid by the defendant.

Ponnan said: “The order of the court below is set aside and substituted with the following, the defendant is held liable for the damages, if any, that the plaintiff has suffered in consequence of the injury inflicted by Dr Vogel.

“Namely two perforations to her common bile duct, while performing a laparoscopic cholecystectomy at the Livingstone Hospital on March 2 2010.

“The defendant is ordered to pay the plaintiff’s costs occasioned by this hearing, such costs to include the qualifying fees of Dr BH Pienaar and the matter is postponed sine die.”