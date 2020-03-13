VW postpones VIVOnation festival over coronavirus fears

“With thousands of people expected to attend the two-day festival, the safety and health of VIVOnation attendees, artists and everyone working on the festival, is of the highest concern for Volkswagen SA. This cautious decision is in line with guidelines from the World Health Organisation and relevant public health recommendations,” said Martina Biene, head of Volkswagen Brand in SA.

VIVOnation 2020 is now scheduled to take place later in the year, with specific dates to be communicated in due course. The production team is working with artists to secure the same line-up, and the VIVOnation experience will remain the exact same format of four music stages, a Vivo Bula Boot market and unique driving experiences. All tickets will be valid for the new dates. Any customers who wish to get a full refund, can do so on the Howler website.

For more information and a list of FAQs visit www.vivonation.co.za, follow and chat on Twitter: @VolkswagenSA, or join the conversation on Instagram @VIVOnationFestival.