Old Mutual employee who travelled outside SA tests positive for Covid-19

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 13 March 2020
An Old Mutual staff member tested positive for Covid-19 after an overseas trip and is undergoing quarantine.
An Old Mutual staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under self-quarantine.

Tabby Tsengiwe, Old Mutual spokesperson, emphasised that the employee had not been in physical contact with any branch staff or customers.

“The employee recently travelled back from overseas and, as a precaution, the company has requested that everyone who  has travelled outside the country in the past two weeks should undergo medical tests.

“The employee's results came out positive and is undergoing a 21-day quarantine,” Tsengiwe said.

She said there was no need for panic or for a shutdown of their offices as they had the situation under control.

Old Mutual did not disclose which branch the employee reported to.

