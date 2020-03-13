Reports that King Dalindyebo arrested after family assaulted

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo apparently has been arrested after allegedly attacking his family at the Bumbane Great Place on Friday.

Dalindyebo, who was released on parole in December, allegedly arrived at the great place at 2am.

Royal spokesperson Nkosi Dumisani Mgudlwa, speaking from the great place near Mthatha, confirmed to DispatchLIVE at 7.30am that the king was still at the scene.

It is alleged he broke into the main house where acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo was sleeping with his wife and son.

Television news reported that the paroled king has been arrested but the DispatchLIVE was not yet able to confirm this with police spokesperson brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

This is a developing story.