Up to R2bn paid by NSFAS to wrong students 'could be irrecoverable'

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator Dr Randall Carolissen says the scheme may not be able to recover “wrong payments to wrong students” worth up to R2bn.

The revelation was made before the select committee on education and technology, sports, arts and culture in parliament on Wednesday. He said irregular and wasteful expenditure continued to emerge as the scheme’s accounts were reconciled.

“The chronic state of maladministration within the financial aid scheme resulted in irregular expenditure that amounted to R7.5bn in 2017 and 2018,” committee chair Mamagase Elleck Nchabeleng said in a statement on Thursday.

“NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen, who made the presentation to the committee, attributed this to irregular records in the system, which he said means wrong payments were made to wrong students and at a wrong time. He said it is estimated that up to R2bn could be irrecoverable.”