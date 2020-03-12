Parties give Nelson Mandela Bay speaker deadline to reconvene cancelled election meeting

The DA has demanded that Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya reconvene a council meeting at 2pm on Thursday to elect a new government.



The party’s hopes of electing a new mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip were dashed hours earlier after Mafaya declared the council meeting illegal...

