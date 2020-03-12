Parties give Nelson Mandela Bay speaker deadline to reconvene cancelled election meeting
The DA has demanded that Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya reconvene a council meeting at 2pm on Thursday to elect a new government.
The party’s hopes of electing a new mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip were dashed hours earlier after Mafaya declared the council meeting illegal...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.