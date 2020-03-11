Gauteng coronavirus patient in 'critical condition'
One of the four people diagnosed with coronavirus in Gauteng is in a critical condition.
Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana confirmed this on Wednesday, saying further information would be issued later in the day.
The health ministry had earlier announced that a total of 13 people around the country had tested positive for the virus.
In Gauteng, those infected are aged between 33 and 57 and had all travelled outside the country.
The first patient is a 33-year-old woman who returned from Italy on March 1.
Two others are a couple, aged 34 and 33, who travelled to Germany and returned to SA on March 9.
The fourth is a 57-year-old man, who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to SA on March 9.
It was not immediately clear which of them was in the critical condition.
This is a developing story.
The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Patients from Spain, Italy and Denmark who have recovered from the virus share their experiences.