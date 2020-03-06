Grade 10 pupil succumbs to stab wound, schoolgirl fight, and gas leak: Week in Gauteng education

MEC for education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, has condemned “senseless acts” after an 18-year-old Grade 10 pupil from Reiger Park Secondary School was fatally stabbed.

The pupil was allegedly stabbed by an unknown assailant at Ramaphosa Informal Settlement and rushed to OR Tambo Hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries at the weekend, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

“On behalf of the entire education fraternity in Gauteng, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and the school community. May they find comfort in knowing that we too share their pain. Furthermore, we strongly condemn senseless acts of violence which threaten the safety of our learners in and around our schooling environment, robbing them of their future,” Lesufi said.

The suspect was reportedly on the run but police are investigating.

Lesufi also condemned a “horrendous” video portraying two female pupils fighting. The video was being shared on social media on Thursday.

“We have a policy of zero tolerance to bullying or any form of misconduct. Anyone found to be transgressing this policy is dealt with in line with South African Schools Act (SASA) code of conduct, which governs all schools,” he said.

District officials were expected to visit the school, on the West Rand, on Friday to ensure that necessary disciplinary processes were effected, said spokesperson for the department, Steve Mabona.

“The school’s SGB will institute the necessary disciplinary hearing ...” he said.

Meanwhile, 97 pupils from a primary school in Tshwane were rushed to various clinics after experiencing stomach cramps after they ate fatcakes.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the affected learners bought fatcakes from a local vendor on route to school this morning. The learners then complained of stomach cramps, whereby the school issued an EMS and outbreak alert. Learners were then swiftly transported to clinics where they were attended to and later discharged,” said the department.

Mabona said samples of the food were taken by environmental health practitioners for lab analysis.

Four pupils from a Soshanguve secondary school were rushed to a clinic on Wednesday after a gas leak in class.

“According to the information at our disposal, it is alleged that learners were busy with their practicals when the gas leakage from the stove accidentally occurred. The educator used the fire extinguisher to diffuse the gas fumes and further prevented a possible fire outbreak.

“Four (4) out of 42 learners were alleged to have been adversely affected by the leakage.” They were discharged after receiving medical attention at the clinic.

The department said: “Schools are urged to enforce their codes of conduct to deal with bullying and other disciplinary matters. Furthermore, we appeal to parents in assisting to enforce discipline in and outside the school environment.”