DA’s Bhanga resigns as MPL to clear way for him to stand for mayor

Confident that the DA will put together a coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay before next Thursday, the party’s Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga resigned from the Bhisho legislature to take up a position in the metro council.

He will be sworn in as councillor, replacing Kobus Botha who will be returning to the provincial legislature.

Bhanga remained tight-lipped on Wednesday about which parties they had managed to secure before next Thursday’s council meeting, maintaining that the parties were still “talking to each other”.

“Nothing has been finalised,” he said.

Insiders close to the coalition discussions among the parties said the DA had clinched a deal with the United Front — although no agreement has been signed — while talks with the UDM were ongoing.

United Front regional co-ordinator Xolisile Peter could not be reached for comment.

The AIC, which was thought to have been a potential coalition partner, has poured cold water on the speculation, with secretary-general Mahlubi Jafta saying the party was comfortable being a member of the so-called black caucus.

He said they would support a move that would have Thsonono Buyeye remain interim mayor until the 2021 local government elections.

With the DA’s 57 seats, and its long-established partnership with ACDP and COPE bringing a combined two seats, a deal with the United Front and UDM will push their numbers up to 62 in the council of 120 seats.

Bhanga said on Wednesday that he would be the DA’s mayoral candidate and if they did not manage to put a government together, he would lead the party’s caucus from the opposition benches.

“This has not been an easy decision for me, but I believe that Nelson Mandela Bay, the city of my birth, is in crisis and requires urgent intervention.

“It needs men and women who can change this situation for the better. The city can’t continue in this tragedy of collapsing services and governance,” Bhanga said.

The DA is said to be working on a plan to help fix the Bay’s administration that it hopes all parties will buy into before signing the coalition agreements.

It is understood that lifting the suspension of city manager Johann Mettler is one of the DA’s bargaining chips.

Last week, a report recommending a R2.6m settlement in exchange for Mettler’s resignation was deferred for a decision at a later stage.

Two DA insiders said the party was determined to get Mettler, regarded by the DA as a firm administrator, back at the helm of the municipality to help turn the administration around.

Mettlers disciplinary hearing, which has dragged on for 16 months, has cost ratepayers R4.5m in legal fees.

He faces eight charges pertaining to an August 27 2018 council meeting when Athol Trollip was removed as mayor and replaced by the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani.

The charges stem from Mettler allegedly giving incorrect or conflicting advice during the meeting.

Due to the settlement offer on the table, his disciplinary hearing has stalled until councillors make a decision.