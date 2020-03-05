Groping model gets cold shoulder

Port Elizabeth model Reyn du Preez has lost his job with both Boss models and Model Werk after a CCTV video of him groping a waitress surfaced on Tuesday.

Within hours of Sarah-Belgarion van Niekerk posting a video of the incident — which happened at a restaurant in Cape Town — on Instagram, it had gone viral.

Her post read: “So on Friday night I was at work and I happened to be serving this man Reyn du Preez @reyndupreez and this happened.

“The video says it all, leaving me with little to add. You are exposed! And caught in the act!

“It breaks my heart! I’ve watched it over and over again, feeling more like trash each time.

“Men of South Africa, this is happening on a regular basis, what are you going to do about it?”

In the video, Du Preez is seen leaning back in his chair, touching Van Niekerk’s behind while she serves customers at an adjacent table.

Van Niekerk declined to comment further when approached by The Herald, but shared a post on her Instagram stories, thanking people on the platform for their support.