Groping model gets cold shoulder
Port Elizabeth model Reyn du Preez has lost his job with both Boss models and Model Werk after a CCTV video of him groping a waitress surfaced on Tuesday.
Within hours of Sarah-Belgarion van Niekerk posting a video of the incident — which happened at a restaurant in Cape Town — on Instagram, it had gone viral.
Her post read: “So on Friday night I was at work and I happened to be serving this man Reyn du Preez @reyndupreez and this happened.
“The video says it all, leaving me with little to add. You are exposed! And caught in the act!
“It breaks my heart! I’ve watched it over and over again, feeling more like trash each time.
“Men of South Africa, this is happening on a regular basis, what are you going to do about it?”
In the video, Du Preez is seen leaning back in his chair, touching Van Niekerk’s behind while she serves customers at an adjacent table.
Van Niekerk declined to comment further when approached by The Herald, but shared a post on her Instagram stories, thanking people on the platform for their support.
By Tuesday afternoon, Van Niekerk’s post had been shared more than 100,000 times and Boss Models and Model Werk had both cut ties with Du Preez.
Boss Models Cape Town director Linda Bruchhausen said the agency would not tolerate Du Preez’s behaviour, adding that it had terminated their “professional relationship” with immediate effect.
“Boss models prides itself on its progressive agenda to help transform the fashion industry into a just and equitable space.
“Our aim is to provide a safe environment for women to feel comfortable and at no point objectified.
“All situations arising which contravene this goal are dealt with swiftly and with resolve,” Bruchhausen said.
German agency Model Werk posted a story on its Instagram saying: “Modelwerk absolutely condemns the acts of Reyn du Preez that were shown online.
“These actions are unacceptable. Effectively immediately we have terminated our professional relationship with this model.”
Shortly afterwards, Du Preez took to Instagram to apologise.
“I am ashamed of how I acted and can only imagine how that made Sarah feel.
“It was a moment of bad character under the influence of alcohol and I truly did not mean to belittle her or make her feel violated.
“I am not here to make excuses, but to explain my actions and to apologise,” read part of the apology.
Some of SA’s biggest stars and social media users took to Twitter and Instagram to weigh in on the apology.
While some accepted the apology, actor and comedian Siv Ngesi said it was “stinking of privilege”.
“Dear Reyn du Preez, your apology stinks of privilege and lacks accountability!
“You’re not sorry, you’re just sorry you got caught!” he wrote, alongside a copy of the apology.
TV personality Thembisa Mdoda also slammed the model, while actor Atandwa Kani said there was no excuse for his behaviour.
When the video went viral on Tuesday, radio host Anele Mdoda lambasted Du Preez.
“This video was posted by Sarah-Belgarion after she was violated by Reyn du Preez — he then fights her for standing up for herself. You are exactly what’s wrong with this country.”
DJ Zinhle and comedian Celeste Ntuli applauded Van Niekerk for exposing the model.
“Thank God he was exposed. Bayanyanyisa shem,” Zinhle said.
“Honestly, the mentality of most men in this country is disturbing,” Ntuli said.