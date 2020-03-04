Second state witness testifies in Omotoso trial

Further details of the modus operandi used by alleged sex-pest pastor Timothy Omotoso emerged in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday when the state’s second witness testified.

Waiving her right to testify in a closed court, Lerato Msibi, 30, from Secunda said after joining the Jesus Dominion International church in 2012 she was taken to Durban for a church crusade.

This was the first time she had met Omotoso.

On meeting him, she said, she knelt in front of him and told him she wanted to be healed of her heart condition and find a house, because she was homeless at the time.

After leaving Durban and returning to Secunda, where she and her older sister lived, she became a full-time member of the church and helped organise a crusade in her hometown.

During the crusade in Secunda, Msibi said she was called outside and told Omotoso wanted to see her after the service.

After the service, Msibi said she was taken to a hotel where Omotoso was staying, where she was instructed twice to see him alone.

During her second encounter with Omotoso in his hotel room, she said she was told to lock the door and massage his feet, which she did.

According to Msibi she was then instructed to lie next to Omotoso on his bed and told to take off her panties, which she did.

Msibi then became emotional during her testimony, prompting judge Irma Schoeman to adjourn the matter until 11.15am to allow Msibi to compose herself.

Over almost four years, Msibi was allegedly sexually assaulted numerous times at a Durban property owned by Omotoso, who is accused of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Msibi, 30, detailed the alleged sexual assaults, which she claimed were termed appointments.

During the alleged appointments in his room at the Durban property, Omotoso would allegedly instruct Msibi to first massage his feet before making her lie next to him and then perform sexual acts on her.

After the alleged assaults, Omotoso would pray and ask God to forgive his and Msibi’s sins, which she said left her confused.

Msibi said though she did not stay in the Durban house on a full-time basis, she would visit there regularly for church crusades or to welcome new girls when they arrived. If she stayed for a weekend. Msibi said the alleged sexual assaults would happen twice.

Last week Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, pleaded not guilty to 63 main and 34 alternative charges ranging from rape to sexual assault and human trafficking.

The case continues.