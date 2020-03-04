EnviroServ donates uniforms to Bay pupils

The simplest things, such as having the right school shoes and shirts, can greatly impact a pupil’s confidence and sense of identity.

For this reason EnviroServ Waste Management has, for the third consecutive year, opted to include Nelson Mandela Bay pupils in its Alex Matikinca Dress a Learner programme.

EnviroServ public affairs manager Makgabo van Niekerk said for pupils a sense of identity and pride went a long way to creating an environment where confidence boosted learning.

“Not having the correct school uniform can lead to children feeling embarrassed — or even to lifelong feelings of a lack of self-esteem.

“This, along with other social challenges faced by children, can lead to absenteeism and missing out on vital work.

“Being included empowers children to perform better and hopefully secure brighter futures for themselves,” Van Niekerk said.

At an event at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell in February, 85 pupils from 17 schools received uniform items including a jersey, shirt, tie, shoes and socks, as well as trousers for the boys and skirts or tunics for the girls.

The schools chose which of their pupils would be deserving recipients.

The selected schools included David Vuku Primary, Enkwenkwezini Primary, Funimfundo Primary, Colchester Primary, Mfesane High, Ncedo High, Masiphathisane High, Mdengentonga Primary, Coselelani High, Soqhayisa High, Ikhwezelihle Primary, Vukanibantu Primary, Vulumzi High, Cingani High, Lonwabo Special School, Khulile Primary and Coega Primary.

Van Niekerk said the schools were all situated in communities near the company’s Aloe landfill site.

The handover was attended by the Matikinca family, ward councillors, representatives from the department of education, members of the Aloes community forum and other stakeholders.

Masiphathisane High School life orientation teacher Noxolo Mangesi said they were very grateful to receive the items of clothing.

“After receiving the items, some of the kids walked into the principal’s office to show off their new clothing.

“You could just see how proud and confident they were after receiving the clothing,” Mangesi said.

“Having a full school uniform definitely influences the consistency of [a pupil’s] attendance.

“Some of these kids are shy or even ashamed because their clothing has holes or is torn, and they get teased.

“It is the sense of identity that comes with having the uniform — and a sense of belonging.”

Nationally, EnviroServ’s Dress a Learner programme has clothed 880 pupils over the past seven years since the project’s inception, and will add 325 to this number in 2020.