Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow seeks leave to appeal

Convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow is expected back in the high court in Pretoria on Friday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday that Ninow was expected to launch an appeal after being jailed for raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in September 2018.

Ninow intends to appeal his conviction and his sentence. He had pleaded guilty to the crime during the trial.

During his sentencing in October 2019, judge Papi Mosopa said there had been overwhelming evidence against Ninow.