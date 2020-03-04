Student arrested after beachfront ‘spinning’ outcry

A woman who watched incredulously as a driver careened recklessly along Beach Road in Humewood trying — rather unsuccessfully — to execute a series of car-spinning tricks described the incident as nerve-racking.



The driver was caught on camera at about 2am on Sunday and, on Tuesday, DA safety and security spokesperson John Best and Ward 2 councillor Renaldo Gouws laid a criminal complaint at the Humewood police station. ..

