YouTube channel on living with HIV inspires book
After years of staying true to her “no sex before marriage” belief, Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba met a man who promised to marry her, and her life took a dramatic turn.
She had no idea the man, her first sexual partner, was HIV positive and that soon she would be too...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.