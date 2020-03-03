World

Homes damaged, people hurt as tornado hits Nashville, Tennessee

By Reuters - 03 March 2020
Multiple homes were damaged and there were multiple injuries. File photo
Multiple homes were damaged and there were multiple injuries. File photo
Image: 123RF/Sebastien Decoret

A tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee early on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Mt. Juliet Police department said multiple homes were damaged and there were multiple injuries. Several people took to Twitter to say they were without power in the region. Some posted videos of lightning flashing across the sky.

Tennessee is one of 14 US states that will vote on Tuesday in the contest to choose a Democratic nominee to stand against President Donald Trump in November.  

Latest Videos

#IAmStillMe: My HIV story
EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ

Most Read

X