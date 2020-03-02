VIDEO | Dozens killed in Eastern Cape bus accident

Dozens of people died and many others were injured when a bus rolled more than 200m down an embankment between Mazeppa Bay and Cebe on Monday morning.

Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said at least 21 people had died.

“This is a very disturbing accident and it is one of the most shocking accidents we have had in the province in more than five years.

“Not even during the festive season did we encounter an accident with such high casualties,” he said.

“Reports that we have received say that the casualties have gone up to 21,” he said.

Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said earlier a three-year-old child in a critical condition was airlifted to East London.

“First responders who were on the scene had seen at least 10 bodies that appeared to have been ejected from the bus when it rolled down hundreds of metres.

“The EC department of health has responded to a bus accident by dispatching two helicopters and ambulances.