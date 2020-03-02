VIDEO | Dozens killed in Eastern Cape bus accident
Dozens of people died and many others were injured when a bus rolled more than 200m down an embankment between Mazeppa Bay and Cebe on Monday morning.
Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said at least 21 people had died.
“This is a very disturbing accident and it is one of the most shocking accidents we have had in the province in more than five years.
“Not even during the festive season did we encounter an accident with such high casualties,” he said.
“Reports that we have received say that the casualties have gone up to 21,” he said.
Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said earlier a three-year-old child in a critical condition was airlifted to East London.
“First responders who were on the scene had seen at least 10 bodies that appeared to have been ejected from the bus when it rolled down hundreds of metres.
“The EC department of health has responded to a bus accident by dispatching two helicopters and ambulances.
“Because of the terrain where the accident happened, our helicopters cannot land, [however] the department is trying to get the SANDF and SAPS to help in the rescue mission.”
Kupelo said he could not confirm the number of casualties but it is alleged that 79 people were on board the bus.
Hospitals in Mthatha and East London have been instructed to keep beds unoccupied in anticipation that those who might be injured will be transferred there.
“As soon as the search and rescue mission has been completed, we will keep people informed as to where they should go to see their loved ones,” Kupelo said.
ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, expressed his shock and sadness calling on the bus operating company to work with authorities in order to expedite the investigation into the cause.
“The ANC in the Eastern Cape has learnt with great sadness of an accident in which a bus carrying passengers between Thafalofefe Hospital and Chebe Location at Centane in Mnquma Local Municipality overturned early this morning.
“We request the authorities to immediately commence with the investigations into the cause of this carnage, and for the Road Accident Fund to give the families of the deceased and injured the necessary support and comfort.
“No effort should be spared in determining the cause of this horrific accident,” he said.