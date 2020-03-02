Wits coach demands better performance against Chippa United

PREMIUM

Angry Wits head coach Gavin Hunt will demand a far better performance from his team when they face Chippa United in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.



While Chippa United will have their tails up after beating AmaZulu 1-0 at the weekend, Wits suffered a 2-0 loss to SuperSport United at the weekend, which effectively ended their title challenge...

