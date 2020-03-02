Some relief ahead for consumers with fuel prices set to fall

Embattled consumers in a constrained economy will get some cheer from a drop in all fuel prices on Wednesday.



The central energy fund said on Friday the price of both 93 ad 95 octane petrol will fall by 19c/l, with that of both grades of diesel set to drop by 54c/l.

The fund said: “The average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review,” while the rand depreciated against the dollar.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will be lowered by 68c/l, while its retail equivalent will fall by 91c/l.

Liquid petroleum gas will go down by 32c/kg.