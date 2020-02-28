‘K-word bitch’ woman gets her Vicki Momberg moment

A Johannesburg mother who called a black woman a “k-word bitch” after she bumped into her and her three-year-old daughter at a shop in Kempton Park has been sentenced to six months in jail.



Marie Basson, 41, also told Nomsa Masuku she had a “fat ass” and should go to the gym, according to testimony before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court...

