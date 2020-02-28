Do-gooder ropes in TV stars to inspire pupils

A Uitenhage philanthropist is partnering with several well-known SA actors to raise funds for and educate pupils at schools around the Eastern Cape.



Steven Grootboom, 43, heads the initiative which ropes in TV actors to educate pupils about the dangers of drug abuse, crime and other social ills, while raising funds to meet the schools’ immediate financial needs...

