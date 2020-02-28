'We had to kill them,' says North West govt after two buffaloes found roaming the streets of Mahikeng

A large crowd had gathered around the church to witness the incident, and this posed a further threat to the situation as buffaloes were very aggressive and had a tendency to attack humans beings, according to the department.

“The two buffalo became increasingly excited and displayed numerous instances of aggressiveness. Given the situation and the lives at risk, the department looked at various options however concluded that the animals had to be put down,” Seshabela said.

Director for biodiversity management, Jonathan Denga, said the decision had to be made immediately to protect humans.

“We were forced to act with speed given the situation at hand, the aggressiveness of the animals and the veterinary precautions, the decision was taken to put the two buffalo down,” said Denga.

He added that the decision was also prompted by the fact that the buffaloes were infectious and highly susceptible to foot and mouth disease — “and even without symptoms they nonetheless carry the virus and may be able to transmit it to others”.

The department's director for veterinary services, Dr Langa Madyibi, who was at the scene to analyse the situation, echoed similar sentiments.

“These animals had become increasingly excited and tranquillising them would have aggravated them even more, and there was a great possibility that they would attack,” said Madyibi.

He said the department had an option of drugging the animals but could not do that because “the tranquilliser would take a considerably longer time to gain effect, given their adrenaline levels”.

'This posed an even greater threat to onlookers and the department's environmental officials dealing with the situation,” he said.