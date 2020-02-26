Right to privacy under scrutiny as ConCourt hears Rica case

The Rica Act violates the right to privacy in a number of areas — and for that reason it is unconstitutional.

This was the submission made on Tuesday by lawyers for the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism and journalist Sam Sole to the Constitutional Court.

They seek to confirm orders made by the high court in Pretoria in September last year.

The high court declared that Rica (the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act) was unconstitutional to the extent that it failed to contain adequate safeguards to protect the rights to privacy, access to courts, freedom of expression and the media, and legal privilege.

Steven Budlender SC, for amaBhungane and Sole, told the Constitutional Court that because state surveillance of private communications had a serious effect on fundamental rights, it was imperative that proper and stringent safeguards were in place to protect the rights of the public.

He said failure to put such safeguards in place rendered Rica unconstitutional.