Omotoso trial continues with state witness Dike continuing testimony

The trial of alleged sex-pest pastor Timothy Omotoso is expected to continue Tuesday morning with the state's first witness Andisiwe Dike set to continue her testimony.

On Monday Dike told the court details of how she became involved with the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church headed by Omotoso.

Dike said she had spent 13 months at the church’s mission house in Durban where she was allegedly sexually assaulted numerous times before she left.

Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face 63 main and 34 alternative charges against them ranging from rape to sexual assault, racketeering and human trafficking.

On Monday they pleaded not guilty to all the charges and denied all the allegations against them.

They opted not to enter plea explanations.

At the start of the trial Dike indicated to the court that she did not wish to testify in a closed court because she wanted her story to be heard.