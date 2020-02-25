R75 closed due to protest action

The R75 is closed due to on-going protest action.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that the M19 had also been closed earlier on Tuesday but had been reopened by 7.30am.

Redhouse Road and Kayamnandi Road are also closed.

“The M19 is congested due to the protest action but it is open. Public Order Police are on both scenes monitoring the situations,” he said.

Beetge warned motorists to be careful and aware of protesters pelting stones at passing vehicles.