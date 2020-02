The state's first witness in the Timothy Omotoso trial, Andisiwe Dike, 30, returns to the stand in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday to resume her testimony.

Dike on Monday told the court how she had first become involved with Omotoso's Jesus Dominion International church and how she had ended up at a mission house in Durban where Omotoso allegedly sexually assaulted her.

