CAA plane dived 1,500ft in the nine seconds before it crashed, say investigators

Seconds before crashing into a Garden Route mountain, a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) aircraft went into a mysterious dive, a preliminary accident report reveals.

The flight inspection aircraft, with three people aboard, lost 1,500ft in nine seconds, according to the flight data recorder.

Three seconds before it hit a mountainside near Friemersheim at 530km/h, the nose of the 33-year-old Cessna pitched up, but it was too late to avoid disaster.