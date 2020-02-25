Bay shark fishing boat set to surface in illegal fishing case

The illegal fishing case involving the fishing boat White Rose, owned by Port Elizabeth company Unathi-Wena, has been set down for April, the fishing authority said on Tuesday.



The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries said representatives of the vessel were due to appear in the Bredasdorp Magistrate's Court on April 22...

