Woman linked to rape and murder of Mpumalanga mom 'for her life policy' is arrested

A woman linked to the murder of a Mpumalanga mother, who was allegedly murdered by her two daughters in a suspected life policy scam, has been arrested.

“After a month-long search, the woman alleges she was hiding somewhere in Gauteng, but the net closed in and there was no way she would further escape her day in court,” police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said.

The 41-year-old woman allegedly conspired with the late Wanter Dlamini's daughters, Nonhlanhla and Mapume Mthunywa, to take out a death benefit policy on her.

When the policy matured, they allegedly plotted to kill Dlamini.

Dlamini was gang raped and murdered last month while visiting her 41-year-old daughter, Nonhlanhla.

Hlathi said Nonhlanhla and a friend held her mother down while two men raped her.