Suspected gangster’s trial put on hold for state witness to testify

The trial of a suspected gangster, accused of murdering an alleged rival gangster was postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

The court was informed that an expert witness expected to testify on behalf of the state was not available and would be able to attend court proceedings only on Friday.

Alleged New Time Bozzas gang member Walter Williams, 21, faces a charge of murder, three of attempted murder, two counts related to being involved in a gang and related activities and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He has pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that on December 9 2018 Williams opened fire on a man who was walking along Anita Drive, Helenvale.

In the process Williams allegedly shot two minors, aged 13 and 16 at the time — one in the stomach and the other in the hand.

In the early hours of the next day it is alleged Williams went to a house in Kobus Street, Helenvale, where a group of people had gathered and were playing cards.

According to the state, Williams pointed a firearm at Richard Marius Stuurman and fired a shot at his head before leaving the house.