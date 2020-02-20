How the EFF turned on Cyril

The honeymoon is over, the gloves are off. President Cyril Ramaphosa was given a two-year reprieve from direct attacks by the EFF, but his state of the nation address (Sona) and the aftermath — the parliamentary debate on the address — showed that he is now firmly in the party’s crosshairs.



During a protest march to the Israeli embassy back in 2017, before Ramaphosa was elected ANC president, EFF leader Julius Malema described his party’s tie-up with the DA to take control of key metros after the 2016 local election as nothing more than a "rebound"...

