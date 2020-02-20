'How many more must die?': Fury at arrest of man on parole for Tazne van Wyk's murder

The family of missing primary school pupil Tazne van Wyk, whose body was found in a storm water pipe in Worcester on Wednesday, believe her death could have been prevented.

There was an outpouring of grief and anger after news of the gruesome discovery broke early on Thursday in Cape Town.

The 54-year-old suspect who allegedly pointed out the crime scene after his arrest in Cradock in the Eastern Cape, had previously been released on parole.

“How many more children. Why don’t they bring back the death penalty ... It’s not right, he [the suspect] is now going to have a nice life [in prison]. Now we’re working for him, the one killing our children,” said the child’s aunt Samantha Viljoen in an interview with the SABC.

“Who is coming out [on parole] in December Mr President,” she asked tearfully.