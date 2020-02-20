Hawks raid gold-processing operation near Westonaria, arrest three and seize equipment worth R5m

Five “well-developed” manufacturing operations have been shut down by the Hawks during a raid on an illegal gold-processing refinery on a plot in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg.

“It was also established that the suspects were allegedly stealing electricity from Eskom to sustain their operations,” said Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Three suspects, aged between 21 and 47, were arrested on Wednesday. The Hawks worked with the West Rand Tactical Response Team and Eskom.

Mulamu said officers observed the operation “for some time”.

“Two of the suspects were found processing the gold and were apprehended. The plot owner was also arrested for harbouring people who were operating criminal activities on his premises.”

The team seized mining equipment worth about R5m.