F1 flair returns to SA through huge fan festival

The energy of Formula One is set to make a long-awaited return to SA next month with a huge fan festival planned for Johannesburg.

The festival on March 29 will give fans the opportunity to see last year’s Formula One World Championship runner-up Valtteri Bottas and racing legend David Coulthard careening along the streets of Sandton as they bring a Grand Prix atmosphere to the heart of the city.

East London-born Formula One legend and former world champion Jody Scheckter will also make a rare appearance in his 1979 title-clinching Ferrari.

Formula 1and Heineken recently announced the return of the sport to SA in the form of the immersive festival.

The Heineken F1 Joburg Festival, to be held in partnership with the Gauteng province, will treat petrolheads to a thrilling event and a live car run featuring three F1 teams.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Renault F1 teams will roar at Africa’s first-ever F1 festival.

The day will include fun-filled activities for all ages, including a fan zone with interactive activations such as the DHL E-sports Challenge and the Pirelli Pit-Stop Challenge, along with car displays including supercars, F1600 and historic single-seaters, among others.

Festival marketing and communications director Ellie Norman said SA had a special place in Formula One history and “we remain committed to returning to SA in the future”.

“The festival will be an incredible opportunity to see F1 up close and personal with live car runs, fan experiences and incredible live music acts.”

Scheckter, now president of South African GP, said: “I’m delighted Formula One and SAGP have come together to bring an F1 festival to SA for the first time and I am very excited to be involved in what promises to be an amazing spectacle on the streets of Joburg.

“SA has a long history with F1 and the festival will provide a chance for fans to get up close and personal with the sport.”

The Heineken F1 Joburg Festival will be broadcast live on SuperSport and will feature live track activity from 1.30pm, with the main F1 live car run at 3.30pm.

Heineken SA MD Gerrit Van Loo said: “Heineken has a long-term association with Formula 1 globally and was excited to bring the festival, a once-in-a-lifetime event, “to the people of Mzansi”.

Tickets from R60 for general admission are available from Computicket.