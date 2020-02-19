Ambulance torched in Booysen Park

A metro EMS ambulance and a courier delivery vehicle were torched near Qunu in Booysen Park on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the ambulance was torched at about 8pm while en route to a medical callout in Boosyen Park when they were ambushed.

"About six suspects were hiding in the nearby bushes when a petrol bomb-type device was thrown at the ambulance. The crew abandoned the vehicle and fortunately a second ambulance was nearby to assist, " she said.

"As the second ambulance approached, the suspects pelted it with stones."

All the crew managed to escape unscathed.

By 9pm, a courier vehicle also had stones thrown at it before being hijacked in the nearby William Slabbert Drive.

The vehicle was found torched in the nearby Vastrap area a short while later.

All the occupants escaped unscathed.

Naidu said the violence was possibly linked to the ongoing service delivery protest in the area.

Police have advised motorists to use alternative routes for now.