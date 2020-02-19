Sport

Chippa banking on Gamildien’s cup success to upstage Bidvest Wits

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 19 February 2020

Striker Ruzaigh Gamildien believes hard work, team spirit and confidence are what it will take for Chippa United to beat Bidvest Wits and advance to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

The Chilli Boys take on the Clever Boys in the last-16 of the Ke Yona competition at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday (7.30pm)...

