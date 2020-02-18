Thousands of poorest residents can’t buy electricity after metro blocks accounts

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has blocked the accounts of thousands of some of the city’s most destitute residents — leaving them in the dark, unable to buy electricity.



The accounts of more than 16,000 households were blocked on January 6, after the municipality pulled its Assistance To The Poor (ATTP) subsidies in September...

