‘My hope of ever finding work is killing me’
The Eastern Cape economy is bleeding jobs, with the unemployment rate climbing three percentage points to 39.5% between October and December.
Over that period, there were 18,000 more unemployed people in the province — adding to the 45,000 who lost their jobs in the quarter before...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.