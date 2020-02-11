WATCH | Cash van bombed, driver shot in face during Kempton Park heist

The driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle was shot in the face during a heist in Kempton Park.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the van was ambushed at the corner of Bontebok Avenue and the R25 (P91) in Terenure on Monday.

It was travelling towards Silverton when the occupants of three vehicles, who were carrying rifles and handguns, opened fire, bringing it to a halt, said Muridili.

The gang fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money after the van was blown up.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said an ER24 branch manager came across the scene at about 6.30pm and intervened when it was safe.

“Upon further assessment, he found that the security guard sustained a gunshot wound to the face. He treated and stabilised the man at the scene, before the man was flown by medical helicopter to hospital.”

Anyone with information can call Crime Stop 0860 010 111 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS app.