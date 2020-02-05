News

Protests shut major Motherwell roads

By Nomazima Nkosi - 05 February 2020
NO ENTRY: The R335, also known as Addo Road, is blocked by protesting residents in Motherwell
Image: Nomazima Nkosi

Two major roads in Motherwell have been blocked by protesting residents demanding electricity and water for the informal settlements in the area.

The protest comes as residents of Ward 55, in Motherwell, are voting for a new ward councillor.

But despite the disruptions on the R334 and R335 roads on Wednesday, voting has not been disrupted, according to IEC spokesperson Crosby Bacela.

He said the protests were taking place in the surrounding wards.

“Voting stations opened at 7am and there were no disruptions on that front.

“Residents are voting,” Bacela said.

The by-election is being held to fill the vacancy left by former ANC councillor Mzuvukile Boti, who died in October.

The ANC, EFF, SRWP and an independent candidate are contesting the by-election.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the roads were closed by residents early on Wednesday morning with burning tyres.

The protesters were also pelting passing vehicles with stones.

“It started in the early hours of this morning but right now it is  controlled and public order police are at the scene,” he said.

