Pupils, staff at KZN school devastated by popular teacher's murder

Pupils and teachers placed flowers, cards, stuffed animals and candles in a cordoned-off area at a north coast school on Wednesday to pay tribute to a teacher who was found murdered at her home in KwaDukuza.

Glenhills Primary School principal Hansrajh Hurilal told TimesLIVE that counselling would be offered to pupils traumatised by Bhanu Dairam's killing.

“There is a sombre mood in school. Everyone is shocked,” he said.

SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said KwaDukuza police were alerted to a murder at Stanger Manor on Monday night.

“On arrival they found the body of a 59-year-old woman lying on the floor, with no visible injuries.