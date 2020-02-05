Pupils, staff at KZN school devastated by popular teacher's murder
Pupils and teachers placed flowers, cards, stuffed animals and candles in a cordoned-off area at a north coast school on Wednesday to pay tribute to a teacher who was found murdered at her home in KwaDukuza.
Glenhills Primary School principal Hansrajh Hurilal told TimesLIVE that counselling would be offered to pupils traumatised by Bhanu Dairam's killing.
“There is a sombre mood in school. Everyone is shocked,” he said.
SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said KwaDukuza police were alerted to a murder at Stanger Manor on Monday night.
“On arrival they found the body of a 59-year-old woman lying on the floor, with no visible injuries.
“The victim had blood coming from her nose. A case of murder was opened at KwaDukuza police station for investigation,” she said.
Hurilal said Dairam had been a teacher at the school for 23 years.
“She was well-liked by educators and learners alike. Everyone is devastated,” he said.
Hurilal said the school would close early to allow pupils to attend Dairam's funeral.
“At this stage, we don't know when the funeral is scheduled to take place. However, we have made a decision to close school early so all pupils can attend the service.”