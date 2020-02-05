Mom rushed outside after seeing Precious Ramabulana's 'killer'

The man charged with the rape and murder of a college student has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Aubrey Manaka, 28, appeared in the Morebeng magistrate's court for robbery, housebreaking with intention to rape, rape and murder of Precious Ramabulana, a Capricorn TVET student who was killed in her rented room in Mokomene, Botlokwa, outside Polokwane in November.

Magistrate Lebogang Raborife-Nchabeleng asked Manaka to stand up as she read out each count for him and asked him to plead.

Manaka, who appeared calm and confident, pulled the microphone towards his chest and pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Manaka's lawyer Zuwani Nenzhelele confirmed to the court that Manaka was not pleading guilty.

It also emerged yesterday that Manaka allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in February 2014.

Precious' mother Peggy Ramabulana also attended the court for the first time and sat next to other family members in the front row of the court.